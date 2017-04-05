Stormzy's Debut Album To Gain Vinyl Pressing

Stormzy's debut album 'Gang Signs & Prayer' is set to be given a full vinyl pressing.

The record was released earlier this year, and squeezed past Ed Sheeran to give the South London rapper a number one.

It was richly deserved, too - a lengthy, nuanced work, it displayed the sheer breadth of Stormzy's work.

Now - as the Vinyl Factory point out - 'Gang Signs & Prayer' is set to gain a full vinyl pressing.

Available on a double LP package, it's set to emerge via Merky on June 23rd.

