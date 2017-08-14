Stormzy To Become An X Factor Judge

Stormzy is set to join The X Factor as a guest judge.

Fresh from performing live at the Hyundai Mercury Prize as a guest judge, the grime star is set to take a role on the talent show.

Stormzy will appear on The X Factor, working alongside Nicole Scherzinger to help pick which artists go through to the live round.

BBC Newsbeat broke the story, and report a source close to Stormzy as saying: “Stormzy is the man of the moment and he’ll be great.”

“He speaks straight from the heart and won’t pull any punches. Simon (Cowell) is looking forward to seeing his onscreen chemistry with Nicole.”

Oddly, Stormzy spoofed the show in a YouTube video some 18 months ago - check it out below.

