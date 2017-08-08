Stormzy Shares 'Cigarettes And Cush' Video

Stormzy has shared the full video for 'Cigarettes And Cush'.

The grime star is enjoying a stellar summer, with Stormzy taking his sound to an international level.

In between those sensational festival sets the rapper has found time to star in a new video, for debut album highlight 'Cigarettes And Cush'.

Stormzy takes the central role, pictured as a man under police observation... until the final twist.

Watch it now.

Stormzy's debut album is now available to pre-order on vinyl - get involved HERE.

For tickets to the latest Stormzy shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.