Stormzy Shares 'Cigarettes And Cush' Video

Stormzy has shared the full video for 'Cigarettes And Cush'.
The grime star is enjoying a stellar summer, with Stormzy taking his sound to an international level.
In between those sensational festival sets the rapper has found time to star in a new video, for debut album highlight 'Cigarettes And Cush'.
Stormzy takes the central role, pictured as a man under police observation... until the final twist.
Watch it now.
