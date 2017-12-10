Stormzy Gains Five MOBO Nominations

The MOBO Nominations have been announced, and Stormzy is the big winner with five nods.

The award ceremony returns to Leeds later this year, and it's set to be the biggest and best night in MOBOs history.

Sadiq Khan was on hand to announce the nominations for Best Male, watch the run down below.

Pleased to announce the 2017 @MOBOAwards Best Male Act nominees! #MOBOAwards pic.twitter.com/SIf1ZKykSX — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) October 17, 2017

Stormzy was the big success in the nominations rush, gaining nods in five different categories including Best Male, Best Album, and Best Grime Act.

J Hus sits just behind on four nominations, while Jorja Smith and Top 10 success story Stefflon Don share three nominations apiece.

Check out the full rundown HERE.

MOBO Awards 2017 take place on November 29th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.