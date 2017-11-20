Stormzy Apologises For Homophobic Comments

"The comments I made were unacceptable and disgusting, full stop..."
Robin Murray
News
22 · 11 · 2017
Stormzy

Robin Murray / / 22 · 11 · 2017
0

Stormzy has apologised for homophobic comments he made on social media.

The grime star made the comments on Twitter when he was 18 years old, using language such as "faggots" and "proper gay".

The comments were unearthed yesterday (November 21st) and published by titles such as Pink News.

Stormzy has now apologised for these "foul and offensive things", saying that he has "unlearned" this language as he has "grown up and become a man".

He finishes: "I take responsibility for my mistakes and hope you can understand that my younger self doesn't reflect who I am today."

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Stormzy
-

Follow Clash: