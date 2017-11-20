Stormzy Apologises For Homophobic Comments

Stormzy has apologised for homophobic comments he made on social media.

The grime star made the comments on Twitter when he was 18 years old, using language such as "faggots" and "proper gay".

The comments were unearthed yesterday (November 21st) and published by titles such as Pink News.

Stormzy has now apologised for these "foul and offensive things", saying that he has "unlearned" this language as he has "grown up and become a man".

He finishes: "I take responsibility for my mistakes and hope you can understand that my younger self doesn't reflect who I am today."

I said some foul and offensive things whilst tweeting years ago at a time when I was young and proudly ignorant. Very hurtful and discriminative views that I’ve unlearned as I’ve grown up and become a man.. — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) November 22, 2017

The comments I made were unacceptable and disgusting, full stop. Comments that I regret and to everyone I’ve offended, I am sorry, these are attitudes I’ve left in the past. The homophobic language I used was, embarrassingly, a part of my vocabulary when I was younger and... — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) November 22, 2017

ignorance made me feel comfortable to use them whilst not understanding the hate and the ramifications they carry. That isn’t an excuse, I take responsibility for my mistakes and hope you can understand that my younger self doesn’t reflect who I am today. — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) November 22, 2017

Again, I’m sorry to everyone I’ve offended. To the LGBQT community and my supporters and friends, my deepest apologies — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) November 22, 2017

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.