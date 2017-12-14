Still Corners Return With New Album 'Slow Air'

Still Corners are set to release new album 'Slow Air' later in the year.

The band's wandering path has veered from blissful dream pop to outright synth abandon, and their latest twist is just around the corner.

'Slow Air' was constructed in the hills of Texas, and it represents a bold return from the duo.

Vocalist Tessa Murray says of the album, "we wanted to hear beautiful guitar and drums and an otherworldliness, something almost indefinable along with a classic song writing vibe. We're always trying to get the sound we hear inside of ourselves, so we moved fast to avoid our brains getting in the way too much. The name Slow Air evokes the feel of the album to me, steady, eerie and beautiful."

Lead song 'Black Lagoon' is online now, a propulsive return that feels perpetually in motion, almost Springsteen-esque in its heads down chug.

The soft, cooing vocal is set against wiry guitar lines, and that bubbling bass line, reverberating from speaker to speaker.

A direct, imposing return, it's definitely piqued our interest as to where this fascinating group will go next.

Tune in now.

Still Corners will release new album 'Slow Air' on August 17th.

