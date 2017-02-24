Stick In The Wheel Share New Track 'As I Roved Out (I Will Sleep Sound)'

Inspired folk collection Stick In The Wheel have shared new song 'As I Roved Out (I Will Sleep Sound)'.

The band's direct, experimental, politicised approach has made them one of the most discussed traditional units in the country, able to tap into the spirit of that other, weird, Britain.

New album 'Follow Them True' arrives on January 26th, with Stick In The Wheel presaging this with new song 'As I Roved Out (I Will Sleep Sound)'.

It's a de-constructed vision of a standard folk trope - the narrator wandering out on a May morn - but it plays with the language in a stunningly creative way.

Making intersections into the past to form future pathways, Stick In The Wheel stumble across something startlingly new yet eerily familiar.

Singer Nicola Kearey says: "I’d say that that trope is one you come across readily in folk songbooks. It’s one which I personally feel is difficult to connect with, not least because they usually follow with a description of a pretty lady met along the way, then the objectification thereof. I can’t relate to that."

"Plus 'roving' - like its equivalent personality the 'flaneur' - by and large have the leisure time to rove. Me and my ancestors don’t/didn’t. We got up in the dark and went directly to work, toiled all day then came home again, exhausted. There is a nostalgia and fetishisation of the past in folk music which is mostly at odds with our approach."

'Follow Them True' will be released on January 26th.

