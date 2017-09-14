Stevie Wonder 'Takes A Knee' During American Concert

Stevie Wonder vowed to take "a knee for America" during last night's show in New York.

The Motown icon played a slot at Global Citizens Festival slot in New York’s Central Park, and during the show decided to speak out. It's been a controversial weekend for Americans.

President Trump labelled sports people who 'take a knee' during the playing of the National Anthem as "sons of bitches" sparking a widespread outcry.

Stevie Wonder, clearly, has had enough. Speaking to the crowd, he said: "Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America."

Helped by his son Kwame Morris, he continued: "Not just one knee. I’m taking both knees. Both knees and prayer for “our planet, our future, our leaders of our world, and our globe. Amen".

Watch footage of Stevie Wonder's actions below.

Related: 10 Things You Never Knew About Stevie Wonder

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.