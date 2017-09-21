Stevie Parker Has Covered ZAYN's 'Pillowtalk'

Stevie Parker knows a great pop song when she hears one.

After all, the Bristol newcomer is becoming adept at writing a few of them herself: neat, concise nuggets that deal with enthralling aspects of human behaviour.

Unable to avoid the hype around ZAYN's solo output, she recently settled down to absorb his debut album, and began listening to one track in particular.

'Pillowtalk' is one of those songs that manages to somehow become universal through its personal directness, the murky production allied to ZAYN's effortless vocal.

Deciding to record her own version, Stevie Parker has stripped the track right down, building it up in her own image. She explains:

"I'm a big fan of Zayn and when he released his solo work, the marriage of broody and explicit themes with the shimmer of pop was something I really liked. It became one of my favourite albums that year - 'Pillowtalk' being one of the faves. I think lyrically it's really special, direct yet metaphorical, simple and yet complex. I like those mixed messages, they're very human."

Tune in now.

