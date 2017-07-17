Steve Reich Announces New Album

Legendary composer Steve Reich will release new album 'Pulse/Quartet' on February 2nd.

The release brings together two works, 'Quartet' (aired in 2013) and 'Pulse' (aired in 2015).

Out digitally on February 2nd via Nonesuch, a full vinyl edition follows on March 30th.

In a statement Steve Reich considers 'Pulse' to be a "contemplative piece". He explains:

"In 'Pulse' I felt the need to stay put harmonically and spin out smoother wind and string melodic lines in canon over a constant pulse in the electric bass and or piano. From time to time this constant pulse is accented differently through changing hand alternation patterns on the piano. All in all, a calmer more contemplative piece."

Check out short excerpt 'Quartet: III. Fast' below.

