Steve Reich Announces New Album

Legendary composer Steve Reich will release new album 'Pulse/Quartet' on February 2nd.
The release brings together two works, 'Quartet' (aired in 2013) and 'Pulse' (aired in 2015).
Out digitally on February 2nd via Nonesuch, a full vinyl edition follows on March 30th.
In a statement Steve Reich considers 'Pulse' to be a "contemplative piece". He explains:
"In 'Pulse' I felt the need to stay put harmonically and spin out smoother wind and string melodic lines in canon over a constant pulse in the electric bass and or piano. From time to time this constant pulse is accented differently through changing hand alternation patterns on the piano. All in all, a calmer more contemplative piece."
Check out short excerpt 'Quartet: III. Fast' below.
Related: This Is Not An Exercise - Steve Reich Interviewed
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.