Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks Share 'Middle America'

Stephen Malkmus has an ability with words that - when he's on song - can be genuinely incredible.
Currently working with the Jicks, the songwriter is set to play a flurry of North American dates in the coming weeks, stretching his live legs once more.
New song 'Middle America' leads the way, and it's a gem in miniature, with Stephen Malkmus contrasting matters personal with matters political.
A hymn to the underdog, it's gentle sarcasm is aligned to some easy-flowin' guitar jangle that feels just right for this frosty February day.
Tune in now.
Related: Scattergories - Stephen Malkmus Interviewed
Please credit: Giovanni Duca
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.