Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks Share 'Middle America'

Stephen Malkmus has an ability with words that - when he's on song - can be genuinely incredible.

Currently working with the Jicks, the songwriter is set to play a flurry of North American dates in the coming weeks, stretching his live legs once more.

New song 'Middle America' leads the way, and it's a gem in miniature, with Stephen Malkmus contrasting matters personal with matters political.

A hymn to the underdog, it's gentle sarcasm is aligned to some easy-flowin' guitar jangle that feels just right for this frosty February day.

Tune in now.

Please credit: Giovanni Duca

