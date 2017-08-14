Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks Announce New Album 'Sparkle Hard'

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks are returning with a new album ‘Sparkle Hard’ – out on May 18th.

A few moments ago the band shared new song 'Shiggy', the latest hint of the upcoming LP.

Following the jaunty ‘Middle America’ (released a few weeks ago), ‘Shiggy’ is ample proof that Malkmus has still got that knack for wordplay and hooks, hooks and more hooks.

He puts his own rakish stamp on the harmonised guitar trope, supported by distorted basslines and bare-bones drumming.

It’s a gleeful affair. ‘Sparkle Hard’ is set to feature Kim Gordon, and it also sees the introduction of Auto-Tune, a fiddle and an acoustic folk intro. Recorded last May, it’s a record which, according to Malkmus, involved a fair amount of "navel gazing", but it will be the sort that is imbued with fun; after seven records as Malkmus & The Jicks, it’s clear they revel in not taking themselves too seriously.

The group have also announced dates around the UK and Europe, including Manchester’s Albert Hall, Hackney Arts Centre and Amsterdam’s Melkweg in late October.

Listen to ‘Shiggy’ below…

Catch Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks at the following shows:

October

17 Manchester Albert Hall

18 Glasgow SWG3

19 Dublin Vicar Street

21 Bristol SWX

22 Birmingham The Asylum

24 London Hackney Arts Centre

25 Brighton Concorde 2

Words: Wilf Skinner

Photo Credit: James Rexroad

