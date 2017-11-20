Stephen Malkmus Spars With Kim Gordon On 'Refute'

Stephen Malkmus spars with Kim Gordon on new song 'Refute'.

It's the stuff indie rock dreams were made of... Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks needed a guest vocalist, so they decided to call up a true legend.

Kim Gordon's work with Sonic Youth, as a solo artist, and as a fashion designer is beyond reproach, and she lends her impeccable sense of cool to 'Refute'.

Taken from Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks' new album 'Sparkle Hard', the song is a country-tinged meditation on marriage and infidelity.

Stephen Malkmus says he wanted to “queer the duet”, by messing with “Nashville tropes in light of current trends in evolutionary psychology” and reversing “the classic He Said/She Said narrative, where in this case the ‘wife’ is the cheater, and the omniscient narrator enters at the end to offer cold comfort.”

Find it below.

'Sparkle Hard' will be released on May 18th.

