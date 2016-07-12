Stella Donnelly Tackles Victim Blaming On This Bold New Track

Australian artist Stella Donnelly tackles the culture of victim blaming on new song 'Boys Will Be Boys'.

It simply couldn't be more timely. Musically beautiful but lyrically devastating, it's a song that deals with the way society excuses or rubs out the actions of the perpetrators of sexual assault, while also placing blame upon the victims themselves.

She explains: “’Boys Will Be Boys’ was written in late 2016 and is an attempt at making sense of society's tendency to blame the victims of sexual assault and rape and make excuses for the perpetrators.”

“Writing this also helped me work through things that had happened to not only my friends but to me as well, it helped me relieve a lot of the shame that victims are so often forced to feel in silence. I hope that this song along with the video will open up difficult yet important conversations between family members, friends, government bodies, organizations and most importantly, boys and men.”

A powerful, sobering listen, you can check it out below.

Catch Stella Donnelly live at the following shows:

November

20 London St. Moritz

21 London The Courtyard (Great Escape's First Fifty)

