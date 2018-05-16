Stefflon Don's 'Senseless' Is A Summer Smash

East London talent Stefflon Don has shared new summer smash 'Senseless'.

It's a precocious return from the bold, fiercely independent artist, who returns to her dancehall roots in fine style.

Dappled in sunshine electronics, the production on 'Senseless' has that tropical vibe while still pushing the envelope.

As always, Steff is an irrepressible talent making 'Senseless' a pointed, addictive return.

Tune in below.

Catch Stefflon Don at London's All Points East festival later this month.

For tickets to the latest Stefflon Don shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.