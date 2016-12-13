St. Vincent Announces New Album 'MASSEDUCTION'

St. Vincent has announced plans for new album 'MASSEDUCTION'.

Annie Clark returned with the excellent 'New York' earlier in the year, promising news of fresh material shortly.

Well, she's been true to her word. Hosting a fake press conference on her Facebook page, St. Vincent has detailed plans for her new album.

'MASSEDUCTION' - pronounced 'MASS SEDUCTION' - it arrives on October 13th, lead out by news cut 'Los Ageless'.

It's a strutting return, an electronic-driven confection that recalls Depeche Mode while being wholly, utterly St. Vincent.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1 Hang on Me

2 Pills

3 Masseduction

4 Sugarboy

5 Los Ageless

6 Happy Birthday, Johnny

7 Savior

8 New York

9 Fear the Future

10 Young Lover

11 Dancing With a Ghost

12 Slow Disco

13 Smoking Section

