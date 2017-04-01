SQRD Delves Into The Memory Bank For 'Scars'

SQRD was born in Sweden, but currently finds himself based in Berlin.

You could say, then, that he likes to travel. And certainly travel forms the fulcrum of new EP 'Together', a collection of material that delves into the memory banks for pop-edged electronic introversion.

Recalling travels through Japan, Iceland, and Lebanon, it takes aspects from each of these countries and filters it through his own experiences.

New cut 'Scars' airs first on Clash, and it owes a debt to the city of Beirut, a place where European culture dissolves into the Middle East, and welcomes Arabic influence.

He explains: "'Scars' was much fun to create in the studio, it started off so airy and thin but then became very atmospheric. My friends have told me they think it’s the best track I have created so far!"

Subtle electronics matched to a soulful vocal, SQRD sings: “Are you numb to the pain? / Are you finding a way? / The scars will never go away...”

