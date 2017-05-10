Spotify Removes R. Kelly From Its Playlists

R. Kelly's music is set to be removed from Spotify's curated playlists, the streaming giant has confirmed.

Spotify is enforcing its new new Hate Content & Hateful Conduct policy, which is designed to promote "openness, diversity, tolerance and respect".

A number of allegations made against R. Kelly seem to have prompted the move, with Spotify telling Billboard :

We are removing R. Kelly’s music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly. His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it. We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions—what we choose to program—to reflect our values.

Disgraced hip-hop star XXXtentacion is also reportedly set to be removed from Spotify's playlists, with the service's VP/Head of Content and Marketplace Policy Jonathan Prince telling Billboard:

"When we look at promotion, we look at issues around hateful conduct, where you have an artist or another creator who has done something off-platform that is so particularly out of line with our values, egregious, in a way that it becomes something that we don't want to associate ourselves with."

"So we’ve decided that in some circumstances, we may choose to not work with that artist or their content in the same way—to not program it, to not playlist it, to not do artist marketing campaigns with that artist."

For the full breakdown of Spotify's new policy click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.