Spinning Coin Detail Debut Album 'Permo'

Glasgow group Spinning Coin will release debut album 'Permo' on November 10th.

The band match skuzzy, barbed wire indie pop riffs to lyrics that detail a crumbling society, gently politicised while also speaking of the personal.

Debut album 'Permo' was partly produced by Edwyn Collins, with other sessions taking place at Glasgow's Green Door Studio.

Out on November 10th via Geographic, lead track 'Sleepless' is online now, and it's accompanied by some hand-crafted visuals.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Spinning Coin shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.