Spelles Shares Blues-Driven New Track 'Light Me On Fire'

Spelles moved to Los Angeles after college, seeking out the city's legendary creative community.

Soon, though, she began to lose herself, losing sight of what had attracted to make such a life-changing move in the first place.

Music provided a lifeline. New EP 'Skeleton Coast I' was sparked by this period, and it's imbued with the spirit of redemption, of recovery.

“I developed a lot of anxiety, depression, and health issues when I moved to the West Coast after college and it felt like the perfect title to represent those experiences. There’s also something really spooky and primal about the sound of it, which are elements I like to play with in my music.”

New cut 'Light Me On Fire' is online now, and it's a blues-driven return. Rooted in that biting riff and her impassioned, bold lyric, the song casts a spell in more ways than one.

“It’s tough not to be affected by the kind of energy that caring requires” explains Spelles, continuing: “You can choose to either stay and support the person you care about or gracefully distance yourself. This song is about choosing to stay.”

Tune in now.

