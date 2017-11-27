Spector Announce New 'Ex-Directory' EP

Spector have announced plans for new EP 'Ex-Directory'.

It's been two years since the band released their second album 'Moth Boys', with the group taking time off after an exhausting successive of nationwide tours.

Heading back into the studio, Spector have pieced together a batch of new material, served up on their new EP.

'Ex-Directory' is set to be released in January, with Spector sharing lead cut 'Untitled In D'.

Swapping the directness of 'Moth Boys' for something a little more abrasive, the guitars echo the angular riffing of early Pavement or even the 'Blur' album.

The song was seemingly written some time ago, with that opening line "Please don't get it twisted..." offering a vital introduction.

Fred explains...

"'Untitled In D’s been burning a hole in Spector’s pocket for a little while now. I wrote the bones of it pretty quickly then Jed came through and channelled the ghost of John Frusciante on guitar and we knew we were on to something. After the sheen of our first two albums it was exciting capturing something simple and irreverent - the sound of us playing in a room rather than playing in a computer.”

Tune in now.

Catch Spector at London's Omeara venue on January 16th.

