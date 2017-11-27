South London's YAM Records Is Moving House

Peckham's YAM Records is on the move - but they're staying south of the river.

The record shop is a vital hub for music fans in South East London, with the attendant record label releasing some superb music in 2017.

Named as one of our favourite off-the-beaten-track record shops in the capital, YAM Records is now set to move to another location.

In a statement the owners said: "Going into next year we will be joining some of our favourite South London music heads in Bermondsey."

Closing the shutters on Holdrons Arcade on December 23rd, YAM Records will re-open in their new South London home in 2018.

The new shop will be bigger, holding more stock and affording the team the chance to expand their involvement with YAM Recordings.

They're going out with bang, though - YAM Records will host a farewell in-store on December 9th.

Stay in touch with YAM Records online HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.