Sorry Share Blistering New Single 'Showgirl'

Sorry have shared their blistering new single 'Showgirl'.

The South London crew opened 2018 in an ambitious manner, sharing a full mixtape and leaping back into the studio with Frank Ocean collaborator Sean Oakley.

New single 'Showgirl' is online now, and it's further sign that Sorry are developing into something special.

Smudged, blurred, and superbly stylish, the Johnny Goddard helmed video splices together some neat footage of the band.

Check it out now.

Catch Sorry at London's Courtyard Theatre on June 26th.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

