SOPHIE's New Track 'Ponyboy' Is Quite Something

SOPHIE has shared dramatic new track 'Ponyboy' - tune in now.
The producer recently signed to Transgressive and Future Classic, releasing the meditative track 'It's OK To Cry'.
New song 'Ponyboy' utterly ruptures this electronic calm, presenting a composition that is wild, untamed, and continually at war with itself.
The visuals are a thing of awe; produced in conjunction with performance duo FlucT, the duo joined SOPHIE in a hyper-stylised ménage à trois in which power dynamics are never what they seem.
Tune in now.
