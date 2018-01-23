SOPHIE's New Track 'Faceshopping' Is Remarkable

SOPHIE has shared remarkable new song 'Faceshopping'.
The producer has entered 2018 with a vengeance, releasing some shattering new material.
A full live show is planned for London's Heaven venue on March 30th, with SOPHIE ready to blow some minds.
New song 'Faceshopping' is online now, and it's remarkable; truly, a piece of music that stands on its own.
Luminescent synths, wonky corners, outrageous melodies and killer visuals - yep, it's a SOPHIE release, alright.
Here's a missive from the producer...
It’s real!
Faceshopping!
I’m real when I shop my face!
I’m delighted to present this next single from my album.
Created together with my darling of inspiration for this project - Cecile Believe.
Tune in now.
