SOPHIE's New Track 'Faceshopping' Is Remarkable

SOPHIE has shared remarkable new song 'Faceshopping'.

The producer has entered 2018 with a vengeance, releasing some shattering new material.

A full live show is planned for London's Heaven venue on March 30th, with SOPHIE ready to blow some minds.

New song 'Faceshopping' is online now, and it's remarkable; truly, a piece of music that stands on its own.

Luminescent synths, wonky corners, outrageous melodies and killer visuals - yep, it's a SOPHIE release, alright.

Here's a missive from the producer...

It’s real!

Faceshopping!

I’m real when I shop my face!

I’m delighted to present this next single from my album.

Created together with my darling of inspiration for this project - Cecile Believe.

Tune in now.

