Sophie Hunger's Quiet Rage Fuels 'She Makes President'

Sophie Hunger has shared powerful new song 'She Makes President'.

The American songwriter's pared down, minimalist palette adds enormous suggestion to her work, a quiet rage amid the hushed vocals.

New album 'Molecules' arrives on August 31st, and one track immediately stood out through its sheer timing.

'She Makes President' was seemingly written before the Presidential election, and it discusses the impact female voters can have.

The fact that women then voted in favour of Trump lends the song a new meaning, and opens up the tributuries of her voice.

“I wrote that song trying to portrait this future female identity and then Trump got elected,” she says, still audibly stunned. “Knowing that women had it in their hands not to elect Trump, but they proved to be yet again unreliable when it came to standing up for their own rights.”

Tune in now.

'Molecules' will be released on August 31st. Tracklisting:

She Makes President

Sliver Lane

There Is Still Pain Left

Tricks

Let It Come Down

I Opened A Bar

Oh Lord

The Actress

Electropolis

That Man

Coucou

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.