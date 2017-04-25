SOPHIE Has Produced The New Let's Eat Grandma Single

SOPHIE takes the production reins on Let's Eat Grandma's new single 'Hot Pink'.

The adolescent duo stepped into the studio recently, eager to step beyond the confines of debut album 'I, Gemini'.

SOPHIE took the reins of production, pushing Let's Eat Grandma into some strange new realms.

All day-glo electronics and fluorescent melodies, new single 'Hot Pink' is online now and it's a dazzling return.

Let's Eat Grandma explain: ""Hot Pink" is about the misconceptions of femininity and masculinity and the power of embracing both of them. It’s about self-expression and appreciation for an underrated colour."

Tune in below.

Catch Let's Eat Grandma at London's Lightbox venue on March 8th.

Photo Credit: Charlotte Patmore

