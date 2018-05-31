SOPHIE Announces New Album 'OIL OF EVERY PEARL's UN-INSIDES'

SOPHIE is set to release debut album 'OIL OF EVERY PEARL's UN-INSIDES' on June 15th.

It's been a stunning year from the producer, who has brought a vivid new sensibility to bear on pop's left field.

Three incredible videos have emerged, while SOPHIE's photo shoots are almost works of art in themselves.

Debut album 'OIL OF EVERY PEARL's UN-INSIDES' arrives on June 15th through Transgressive, featuring previously released singles 'It's Okay To Cry', 'Ponyboy' and 'Faceshopping'.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.