Sons Of Raphael Share 'Eating People'

Sons Of Raphael are two vagabonds from North London, two songwriters who seem to erupt out of their own creative universe.

Real names Loral and Ronnel Raphael, the band's new single 'Eating People' is a vivid, outlandish introduction, something that's easy on the ear but takes a long, long time to digest.

The video was shot at Ronnel’s boarding school, directed by Loral Raphael and Daniel Brereton, and the 16mm footage has a sweetly innocent sense of nostalgia.

Set to be released on November 17th via Moshi Moshi, you can check out 'Eating People' below.

Catch Sons Of Raphael at the following shows:

October

12 London Paper Dress Vintage

21 Birmingham O2 Institute (supporting Metronomy)

22 Brighton Dome (supporting Metronomy)

November

25 Leeds Wardrobe

