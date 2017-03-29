Sons Of Kemet Announce New Album

Sons Of Kemet are set to release new album 'Your Queen Is A Reptile' in March.

These are heady days for British jazz. A new generation of musicians are upending expectations, introducing a slew of new ideas in the process.

Sons Of Kemet - featuring noted saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings - sit at the forefront of this, and they've attracted international attention.

New album 'Your Queen Is A Reptile' drops in March, and it will bear the logo of legendary jazz imprint Impulse! Records (once home to John Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, and countless more).

Guests on the album include jungle legend Congo Natty and poet Joshua Idehen - put simply, we aren't about to second guess the contents but we're betting this is good...

Here's the full tracklisting:

1. My Queen Is Ada Eastman [Explicit] (6:41)

2. My Queen Is Mamie Phipps Clark (5:31)

3. My Queen Is Harriet Tubman (5:40)

4. My Queen Is Anna Julia Cooper (5:07)

5. My Queen Is Angela Davis (6:35)

6. My Queen Is Nanny Of The Maroons (6:44)

7. My Queen Is Yaa Asantewaa (7:04)

8. My Queen Is Albertina Sisulu (5:20)

9. My Queen Is Doreen Lawrence (6:52)

