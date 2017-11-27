Solomon Grey Want Fans To Choose Their Next Release

London duo Solomon Grey want fans to be involved with everything they do.

The project recently completed a full score for BBC1 drama The Last Post, and have been working on new material for their second album.

Set to be released next year, Solomon Grey have two songs ready and waiting - and you get to decide which one they'll release.

We're able to stream two snippets, and - after listening, of course! - you can vote for the song you'd like to hear in its entirety.

Sound simple? Absolutely. You can get involved by commenting on a YouTube video, Facebook post, or joining in on the duo's Twitter and Instagram polls.

Solomon Grey explain: “The album is fundamentally about exploring loss and finding out how integral it is to life. That’s where it started for us but as with all of these things it can mean whatever you want it to.”

So, get involved below and then make your choice known!

Catch Solomon Grey at the following shows:

February

23 Brighton Unitarian Church

27 Glasgow Hug & Pint

28 Leeds Headrow House

March

6 Manchester Band on the Wall

7 Bristol The Lantern

8 London St Pancras Old Church (sold out)

9 London St Pancras Old Church (extra date added)

