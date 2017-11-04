Soccer Mommy's 'Still Clean' Is Bracingly Honest

Nashville's Sophie Allison has always made art on her own terms.

Those initial Soccer Mommy projects were placed on Bandcamp, affording her enormous artistic independence and space to grow.

Now working with Fat Possum, Soccer Mommy's new album 'Clean' is due to be released on March 2nd, and it's a phenomenal step up.

New track 'Still Clean' is online now, a bracingly honest piece of music that discusses loneliness and the essential insecurity that comes from being in love.

“‘Still Clean' discusses the hopelessness of waiting for someone who's abandoned you,” explains Allison. “It uses this idea of being 'clean' to explain the feeling of being stuck waiting for someone, hoping that they haven’t moved on from you. When you are stuck in this place of waiting you kind of put your world - and you memory of them - on pause. But as the song shows, sometimes people keep moving while you're standing still, and sometimes you're the only one who's left clean."

Tune in now.

Catch Soccer Mommy at the following shows:

March

3 Leeds Headrow House

4 Manchester The Castle Hotel

6 London Moth Club

7 Brighton The Hope

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.