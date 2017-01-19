Soccer Mommy Announces Debut Album

Soccer Mommy is set to release new album 'Clean' on March 2nd.

The 20 year old Nashville native is part of a coterie of deeply independent songwriters to emerge from BandCamp, sharing their music openly online.

Slightly lo-fi and nakedly confessional, her work saw independent label Fat Possum move in to show support.

New album 'Clean' emerges on March 2nd, with Soccer Mommy due to play London's Lexington on Friday (January 12th).

New song 'Your Dog' is online now, a charming, rough-around-the-edges display of passionate lyricism and that biting, incisive vocal.

She explains: “The song comes from a feeling of being paralyzed in a relationship to the point where you feel like you are a pawn in someone else's world. The song and the video are meant to show someone breaking away and taking action, but at the same time, it's only a quick burst of motivation. It’s a moment of strength amidst a long period of weakness."

Tune in now.

Catch Soccer Mommy on tour this March:

March

2 London Rough Trade East

3 Leeds Headrow House

4 Manchester The Castle Hotel

6 London Moth Club

7 Brighton The Hope

