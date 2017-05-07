Snowpoet's 'Thought You Knew' Is A Fragile Gem

Snowpoet hinges on the partnership between Lauren Kinsella and multi-instrumentalist Chris Hyson.

One is a noted singer - Jazz FM vocalist of the Year 2016, no less - while Chris Hyson is acclaimed for his ability to stretch towards virtually any style placed in front of him.

The pair worked on their debut album together to no small degree of acclaim, before deciding to go into the studio to work on a follow up.

Wonderfully retrained yet ultimately deeply influenced by jazz, Snowpoet's new album 'Thought You Knew' is a multi-faceted jewel.

Often delving into almost ambient electronics, it fuses this with acoustic tones and textures, betraying a real painterly touch.

An enthralling, delicate experience, 'Thought You Knew' unfolds gradually, entrancing with its slow-burning meditations.

Tune in now.

Catch Snowpoet at the following shows:

March

1 Kilkenny Billy Byrnes

2 Wexford Wexford Arts Centre

3 Cork Triskel

4 Galway Cambells Tavern

7 Louth Spirit Store

8 Ballina Arts Centre

9 Dublin Spectrum Festival

10 Meath Solstice Arts Centre

11 Wicklow Tinehely Arts Centre

April

19 Birmingham Hare and Hounds

29 Glasgow CCA

May

4 Derry Derry Jazz Festival

6 Waterford Coastguard Cultural Centre

10 London Kings Place, Album Launch

11 Southampton Turner Sims (DOUBLE BILL with Olivia Chaney)

12 Cardiff Millennium Centre

