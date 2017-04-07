Snow Patrol Tease New Album

Snow Patrol have posted a fresh teaser, with their new album set to arrive in May.

The multi-million selling Northern Irish-Scots group last released an album in 2011, with 'Fallen Empires' finding international success.

With Snow Patrol set to play BBC Music event the Biggest Weekend this summer, the group have decided to tease new material.

A clip placed on Facebook revealed the band's new album will be titled 'Wildness', and it will be released on May 25th.

So, what will it sound like? Check out the teaser below.

