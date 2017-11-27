Snow Patrol Announce First Album In Seven Years

Snow Patrol are set to release their new album 'Wildness' on May 25th.

It's the band's first album in seven years, and arrives after weeks of none-too-subtle hints on social media.

Starting as a Sebadoh inclined group at the University of Dundee, Snow Patrol's slow, steady ascent to stadium stardom has been one of 21st century music's more curious phenomenons.

'Wildness' drops on May 25th, with songwriter Gary Lightbody commenting: “There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all it’s confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness. Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it.”

Here's an album teaser...

Tracklisting:

1 Life On Earth

2 Don’t Give In

3 Heal Me

4 Empress

5 A Dark Switch

6 What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?

7 A Youth Written In Fire

8 Soon

9 Wild Horses

10 Life And Death

