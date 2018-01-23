Sneakbo Stretches Out On 'Fuck It'

Sneakbo spits hard on new cut 'Fuck It' - a blast against the haters.

The rising MC is set to drop his 'Brixton' project in March, a salute to the borough that raised him.

New cut 'Fuck It' finds the rapper refusing to compromise, it's a straight up banger that tells his critics in no uncertain terms to step back.

He explains: 'Fuck It' of them songs that will shutdown the clubs, festivals and streets. The energy is perfect if you're looking for something that will hype you up..."

"This features Swavey, Jboy, Mdarg, & Bellzey... I grew up with this lot in Brixton so it was only right I got them on the 'Brixton' project. The hook is basically saying I got haters everywhere but I love it... Have a listen and I hope you all enjoy."

Check it out now.

