Snail Mail Introduces New Album 'Lush'

Snail Mail is set to release new album 'Lush' on June 8th.

The songwriter - Lindsey Jordan - has attracted attention with the exactness of her lyricism, an artist able to pick apart the most complex of emotions with unerring accuracy.

Matador has swooped to sign her, with new album 'Lush' recorded alongside producer Jake Aron and engineer Johnny Schenke.

Featuring touring band mates drummer Ray Brown and bassist Alex Bass, 'Lush' feels like a confident step forward from those initial underground releases.

New song 'Pristine' leads the way, a gentle guitar strummer whose evident beauty belies lyricism that speaks of love, rejection, and the ennui that tends to over-power adolescence.

She sings: “And if you do find someone better, I’ll still see you in everything / For always, tomorrow, and all the time...”

Tune in now.

Catch Snail Mail at the following shows:

May

15 London Oslo Hackney

19 Leeds Brudnell Social Club

20 Manchester Vullivers

21 Bristol Louisiana

Photo Credit: Michael Lavine

