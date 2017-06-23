Snacks New Song 'Nobody Else' Is A Frisky Mover

Snacks seem to make music only when they feel like it.

The ultra-chill Berlin duo have a neat line in digitised pop, but their catalogue is sporadic, culminating in last year's splendid 'We Want Love'.

2018 finds the pair clicking into gear, though, with a slew of new ideas and a host of fresh releases.

A new EP is said to be incoming on Boogie Angst, led by delicious new track 'Nobody Else'.

It's a frisky mover, a real delight that teases and toys are every step before leaping to a satisfactory conclusion.

Matching their innate pop touch to club tropes 'Nobody Else' has that pang of melancholy that Hot Chip use so effectively.

Tune in now.

