SNØW's 'Headzy Headzy' Is One For The Heads

Bar-setting label More Time aren't wasting any of their precious minutes. Having fired out a string of stellar releases from Mina, DJ Polo and label co-founder Ahadadream, their eighth comes from other co-founder SNØW, aka Jus Now.

EP 'X-Amount' sees the West Country producer chanelling his first musical love, jungle, into a more percussion/funky-led sound that sits perfectly within the label's ethos.

Check out 'Headzy Headzy' which we're premiering below - zig-zagging synth shards intersect with UK funky drums big enough to take out a dancefloor in one drop.

- - -