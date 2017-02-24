Smino's 'Netflix & Dusse' Is A Superb Summer Jam

St. Louis rapper Smino released debut album 'blkswn' earlier this year, and it's been a sleeper hit ever since.

Passed from fan to fan, friend to friend, his dexterous flow is married to supple production that continually thinks outside the box.

Recently selling out London's Jazz Cafe before heading out on tour with SZA, Smino's summer has been fuelled by breakout cut 'Netflix & Dusse'.

It's a real sunshine jam, the sort of vibe that has pushed Anderson . Paak to the top of festival bills.

There's a slight reggae influence in that loping bassline, too, while Smino's delivery is infused with a rare, highly individual charm.

The video rocks, and it's the perfect entrance point for newcomers - check it out now.

'blkswn' is out now.