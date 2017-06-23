London newcomers SLICE could be set to demolish 2018.

The band's feral live show has sparked buzz across the capital, with SLICE set to stomp over to North London sweatpit the Lexington on December 29th in support of Telegram.

Recently playing cult garage, punk, and psych event The Cave Club, SLICE were swiftly anointed at The Horrors favourite new group following a barnstorming performance.

Debut single 'SLICE' is out now, supported by DIY label and all-round taste-maker crew Crocodile RCRDS.

What does it sound like? Frenetic and intense, the fetid garage punk riffs and melded to some boiling point guitar effects and a vicious, pleading vocal.

The full video is now online - tune in below.

