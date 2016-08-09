sleaford mods Have Remixed The Charlatans

The Charlatans have been remixed by sleaford mods and you can check out the results on Clash.

Much-loved indie institution The Charlatans will release new album 'Different Days' tomorrow (May 26th), and it features a plethora of guests.

The band were entirely open throughout the sessions, and thankfully this also applies to their choice of guest producers.

New cut 'Plastic Machinery' is online now, with righteous Notts duo sleaford mods applying the remix treatment.

Tim Burgess says of the remix: "Within five minutes of hearing Sleaford Mods a couple of years ago, I was messaging them asking if they would come and play at a festival where I had a stage. They played and blew everyone away. I kept thinking as we made the album that I'd love to hear a remix. It's everything I was hoping for and more."

What does it sound like? Well, there's one way to know for sure...

For tickets to the latest shows by The Charlatans click HERE.