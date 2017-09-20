Slayer: The End Is Nigh?

Slayer could be set to call time on their career, with the metal giants announcing plans for their 'final' tour.

The band became one of the definitive emblems of the thrash movement, adding renewed focus, intensity, and musicality to American underground metal.

Live, they're a force to be reckoned with, capable of drawing on one of guitar music's most unrelenting catalogues.

Slayer last released an album in 2015, but it seems that the end could be nigh with the band teasing a batch of 'concerts'.

The video features their epic track 'Raining Blood' and it certainly seems to suggest that the final curtain is about to be drawn.

More on this as it is confirmed.

