Slaves Leap Back Into Action With 'Cut And Run'

Slaves have shared new track 'Cut And Run' - tune in now.

The punk duo never seem to stop, recently supporting Foo Fighters during their stand at London's Olympic Stadium.

New single 'Cut And Run' keeps the momentum flowing, based on a chance encounter with a Conservative party canvaser who knocked on the wrong door.

"All talk, no action," they chant at one point, before the sledgehammer riff comes tumbling out of the stereo once more.

Crisp of production and direct of chorus, 'Cut And Run' is one of Slaves' snappiest, most precise offerings yet.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Slaves shows click HERE.

