Sløtface Drive Hard On 'Nancy Drew'

Norwegian inspirations Sløtface have shared new single 'Nancy Drew'.

The band's debut album 'Try Not To Freak Out' emerges in September, following countless feral, ecstatic shows across Europe and beyond.

New cut 'Nancy Drew' lights the trail, and it uses the female detective as a cypher for battling the patriarchy.

Sløtface: "...for Nancy Drew we wrote the big rock chords and electronica inspired bass hook first. For the lyrics Haley wanted to take some of that power and make it about something really cool and slick. Nancy Drew in the song is basically a super hero version of the original teenage sleuth, who fights the patriarchy and indie music's boys club."

Amid the biting guitars and pummeling drums, vocalist Haley Shea states: "I've filled my quota of boys with acoustic guitars... there's more born every year!"

'Try Not To Freak Out' will be released on September 15th.