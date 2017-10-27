Skepta Drops Surprise New 'Vicious' EP

Skepta has dropped surprise new EP 'Vicious' - tune in below.

The Boy Better Know lynchpin won the Hyundai Mercury Prize back in 2016, following this with some epic live shows.

Rumours of studio activity have flourished online in recent weeks, with Skepta now breaking cover with fresh material.

Surprise new EP 'Vicious' is online now, featuring two previously released tracks - 'Hypocrisy' and 'No Security'.

A six track affair featuring A$AP Rocky, Lil B, and Section Boyz, you can check it out below.

For tickets to the latest Skepta shows click HERE.

