Sir Anish Kapoor To Design BRIT Award 2018

Sir Anish Kapoor is set to design the BRIT Award for next year's ceremony.

The design of the award changes every year, with the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, and Sir Peter Blake sculpting their own versions.

The late Dame Zaha Hadid oversaw last year's award, with renowned British-Indian sculptor Sir Anish Kapoor taking up the reins for 2018.

The full design of the award has been unveiled, with BRITs Chairman and Chairman & CEO of Sony Music UK and Ireland Jason Iley commenting:

“Sir Anish has created some of the most adventurous and memorable works of our life time which is reflected in the new BRIT award. He constantly pushes boundaries and challenges the norm and I love the way he has reimagined this year’s award. The beauty of this award is that it challenges perspectives. Every which way you look at it, you discover more.”

Sir Anish Kapoor said: “I am pleased to have designed the BRIT award for 2018. Sculpture is often a process of positive and negative form. I have made the award using both.”

The BRIT Awards 2018 takes place on February 21st.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.