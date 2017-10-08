Simple Minds Announce New Album 'Walk Between Worlds'

Simple Minds have announced plans for new album 'Walk Between Worlds'.

The Scottish legends went back in the studio earlier this year, eager to kick off work on their first album for three years.

New record 'Walk Between Worlds' is the result - out on February 2nd, Jim Kerr describes the band as now being "more inspired by the likes Sly & The Family Stone than a traditional male rock band".

The singer continues: "As much as it has been a real pleasure to work on 'Walk Between Worlds', equally so it is thrilling to observe that the Simple Minds story continues to evolve both in the studio and on the live stage".

"Sensing that each of these songs are destined to become individual events when played live - we look forward to performing all of them alongside already established live classics when we set out on this next upcoming tour."

'Walk Between Worlds' will be released on February 2nd, and will be accompanied by the following shows:

February

13 Glasgow Barrowland

14 Manchester Albert Hall

15 London Roundhouse

For tickets to the latest Simple Minds shows click HERE.

