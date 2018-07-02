Simone Felice Teams With Natasha Khan, Four Tet On 'The Projector'

Simone Felice partners with Natasha Khan and Four Tet on new song 'The Projector'.

A member of The Felice Brothers, the American songwriter has recently focussed on production, working with The Lumineers and Bat For Lashes, amongst others.

New album 'The Projector' arrives on April 13th, and it once more finds Simone Felice on solo duties.

The title track is online now, with his powerful Americana augmented by backing voices, such as Natasha Khan.

Four Tet supplies some ambient electronics, and it's a real mood piece, a haunting, almost cinematic accomplishment.

The chorus rings out: ‘All the while you felt so alone/but all the while there were bugs in the phone and you were not alone...’

Tune in now.

Catch Simone Felice at the following shows:

May

9 London Omera

10 Manchester Deaf Institute

12 Edinburgh Pleasance Theatre

13 Glasgow Mackintosh Church

15 Newcastle Cluny

16 Leeds Howard Assembly Room

18 Bangor Wesley Centenary Church

19 Dublin Workman’s Club

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.